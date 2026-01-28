BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.36 Million (BDC)

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $10.16 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT Profile

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was first traded on May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official message board is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat.

Buying and Selling BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00240602 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,491.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

