Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.59. 365,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Sysco has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 875.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

