Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.
Sysco Price Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sysco
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 875.7% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Sysco
Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EPS beat and upgraded full?year outlook — Sysco reported adjusted EPS of $0.99 for Q2 and set FY?2026 EPS guidance at $4.60 (high end of prior range), nudging estimates higher and boosting confidence in the company’s outlook. Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Margins and adjusted profitability improved — Management highlighted adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA growth (and higher adjusted net earnings), signaling improving margin leverage despite higher food costs. SYY Q2 Earnings Top Estimates on Margin Strength & Local Volume Growth
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. volume recovery and international strength — Sysco cited rising U.S. local volumes and international growth, which helped management lift its profit outlook and underpinned investor optimism. KFC, Burger King, Subway Food Supplier Sysco Raises Profit Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: stock reached a 52?week high — The combination of a beat, guidance lift and margin commentary pushed shares to their best levels since 2022. Sysco Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line / slightly below estimates — Sales rose about 3% to ~$20.76B, essentially in line with consensus (small misses reported by some outlets), so the top line wasn’t a clear upside surprise. Sysco Reports Q4 CY2025 In Line With Expectations
- Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted vs. GAAP divergence — Adjusted metrics showed improvement, but GAAP operating income and net earnings declined year?over?year, so investors must weigh recurring performance against one?time items and accounting differences. Sysco Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS and some reports show weaker headline results — Some third?party summaries flagged lower GAAP net income and different EPS calculations (e.g., a reported GAAP EPS near $0.81 in some feeds), which could concern investors focused on headline numbers. Sysco Releases Q2 2026 Earnings: Revenue Up 3% but EPS Misses Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing cost and demand risks — Analysts and commentators note lingering pressures from food costs, wage inflation and variable restaurant traffic that could limit margin upside if volume gains stall. Sysco: No Rush To Buy This Dividend Champion
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.
Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.
