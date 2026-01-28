Grass Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Grass has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grass token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Grass has a market cap of $121.71 million and $14.52 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grass Token Profile

Grass’ launch date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,514,439 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.26528814 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $11,741,903.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grass using one of the exchanges listed above.

