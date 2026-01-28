holoride (RIDE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.87 Thousand

holoride (RIDE) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $391.79 thousand and approximately $12.87 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.32 or 0.03367770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00005383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000135 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00045765 USD and is up 3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,801.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.