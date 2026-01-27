City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

City Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.1950.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Dbs Bank raised City Developments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

City Developments Trading Up 3.0%

City Developments Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS: CDEVY) is a Singapore-based real estate developer founded in 1963. As one of the country’s largest and most established property companies, it operates as part of the Hong Leong Group of Companies. Over the past five decades, City Developments has grown from its local beginnings into an international developer with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and mixed-use projects.

The company’s core activities include property development, investment and management.

