Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Berenberg Bank Analyst Says

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 201 to GBX 202 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 210 to GBX 212 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harworth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.75.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HWG

Harworth Group Stock Performance

About Harworth Group

LON:HWG traded up GBX 1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 217,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,741. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.74. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 158 and a 1-year high of GBX 190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.90.

(Get Free Report)

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.