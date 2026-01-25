Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,451,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Key Headlines Impacting Great Atlantic Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Great Atlantic Resources this week:

Get Great Atlantic Resources alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Sharp intraday move on heavy volume — Trading activity is far above normal, suggesting speculative buying or a momentum move that’s driving the rally. High volume can attract more short-term traders and algos. Article Title

Sharp intraday move on heavy volume — Trading activity is far above normal, suggesting speculative buying or a momentum move that’s driving the rally. High volume can attract more short-term traders and algos. Positive Sentiment: Price moved above both the 50-day (C$0.08) and 200-day (C$0.11) moving averages, a technical sign that momentum traders may interpret as bullish. Article Title

Price moved above both the 50-day (C$0.08) and 200-day (C$0.11) moving averages, a technical sign that momentum traders may interpret as bullish. Neutral Sentiment: No clear company press release or fundamental catalyst cited in the recent pieces — the coverage focuses on price action and whether the stock is a buy, rather than announcing operational or financial news. That increases the chance this move is market-driven rather than news-driven. Article Title

No clear company press release or fundamental catalyst cited in the recent pieces — the coverage focuses on price action and whether the stock is a buy, rather than announcing operational or financial news. That increases the chance this move is market-driven rather than news-driven. Negative Sentiment: Small market cap and weak fundamentals — market cap ~C$10.4M, negative P/E, very low reported current ratio (0.05) and odd debt/equity metrics; these make the stock high-risk and sensitive to volatility. Article Title

Small market cap and weak fundamentals — market cap ~C$10.4M, negative P/E, very low reported current ratio (0.05) and odd debt/equity metrics; these make the stock high-risk and sensitive to volatility. Negative Sentiment: High volatility and low float dynamics — the stock’s beta (~2.4), recent volume spike (1.45M vs. avg ~251k) and small cap profile increase the chance of rapid reversals and illiquidity on exits. Short-term traders can drive big moves, but longer-term investors face elevated risk. Article Title

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 45.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$10.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.