Vest Financial LLC Sells 14,079 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Vest Financial LLC reduced its position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 6,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:TEX opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

Insider Activity

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. This represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.