Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Teleflex by 76.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.18 and a 1-year high of $185.94.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $114.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

