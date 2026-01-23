William Gottwald Sells 13,886 Shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 13,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $119,003.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 720,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,119.88. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:TG opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.67. Tredegar Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $194.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tredegar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tredegar by 531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Tredegar by 53.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tredegar by 225.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tredegar in the third quarter worth $105,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tredegar in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tredegar currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TG

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in high-performance plastic films and aluminum extrusions. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company operates through two primary segments—Films and Manufactured Products—serving a broad range of industries that include flexible packaging, medical devices, electronics, building and construction. Tredegar’s operations focus on delivering tailored solutions that meet demanding specifications for barrier properties, film strength and extrusion tolerances.

The Films segment produces a variety of polyolefin films, including cast and blown polyethylene, BOPP (biaxially oriented polypropylene), barrier films and specialty medical-grade films.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.