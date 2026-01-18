NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VGT opened at $758.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $756.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.40.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

