ECOMI (OMI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 305,280,709,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,562,388,896 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

