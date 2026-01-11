New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,996 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $390,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 26.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8%

MA stock opened at $575.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $557.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.76.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors rotated back into payments: Zacks notes MA is up ~7.6% over the past month as money flows out of AI trades into steady-growth payment networks, supporting demand for the stock. Mastercard Up 7.6% in a Month

Investors rotated back into payments: Zacks notes MA is up ~7.6% over the past month as money flows out of AI trades into steady-growth payment networks, supporting demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: New co?brand card rollout: a Citi AAdvantage Globe Mastercard promotion (large bonus + credits) highlights ongoing card partnerships and product-level drivers of new accounts and spend. Such offers can boost TPV and interchange over time. Citi AAdvantage Globe Mastercard review

New co?brand card rollout: a Citi AAdvantage Globe Mastercard promotion (large bonus + credits) highlights ongoing card partnerships and product-level drivers of new accounts and spend. Such offers can boost TPV and interchange over time. Positive Sentiment: Non?payment services are a growing revenue stream: reporting on how Visa and Mastercard expanded into data, risk services and tokenization underscores diversification beyond interchange, which supports margins and long?term growth. How nonpayments became big business

Non?payment services are a growing revenue stream: reporting on how Visa and Mastercard expanded into data, risk services and tokenization underscores diversification beyond interchange, which supports margins and long?term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Commerce media and AI positioning: Mastercard’s commerce?media strategy and comments about AI agents doing the buying point to new addressable markets, but monetization timelines remain unclear. Mastercard’s commerce media boss on AI agents

Commerce media and AI positioning: Mastercard’s commerce?media strategy and comments about AI agents doing the buying point to new addressable markets, but monetization timelines remain unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: recent pieces highlight MA as a strong growth name, but broker notes and reiterations (e.g., Monness Hold $525 vs. KBW Buy) show differing targets — this can mute volatility as investors await clearer catalysts. InsiderMonkey analyst roundup

Analyst coverage is mixed: recent pieces highlight MA as a strong growth name, but broker notes and reiterations (e.g., Monness Hold $525 vs. KBW Buy) show differing targets — this can mute volatility as investors await clearer catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Apple Card issuer change: reports that Chase will take over Apple Card issuance introduce potential shifts in co?brand and network arrangements; impact on MA’s fees/volumes is uncertain and worth monitoring. Apple Card moving to Chase

Apple Card issuer change: reports that Chase will take over Apple Card issuance introduce potential shifts in co?brand and network arrangements; impact on MA’s fees/volumes is uncertain and worth monitoring. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal headwinds: a proposed Visa/Mastercard settlement that could change checkout experiences for shoppers may bring restrictions, remediation costs or revenue impacts if merchant rules or fee structures are altered. That raises downside risk to interchange and business model assumptions. Proposed Visa, Mastercard settlement

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

