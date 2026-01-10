Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 70,757 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,757 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $76,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155,769 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

