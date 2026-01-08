Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.78 and last traded at $141.5710. 9,256,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 11,056,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 45.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,761,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 397,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,742,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

