WhiteCoin Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $6.56 million and $10.60 thousand worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00089630 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00006052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

