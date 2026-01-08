XYO Price Hits $0.0056 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $76.84 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00007482 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000064 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is xyo.network/blog. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,655,185,228.11436914 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00583133 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $10,417,280.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

