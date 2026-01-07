KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 21,400 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $87,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. The trade was a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $206.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $210.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.21.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

