Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Up 37.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 921,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 502,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.