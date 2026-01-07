Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Up 37.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 921,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 502,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

Further Reading

