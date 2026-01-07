Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $1.50 price target on shares of Alector and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Alector Stock Up 5.6%

ALEC stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.61. Alector has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Alector had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.02%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 104,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $116,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,420,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,444.80. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Lindsay Berkley sold 37,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $41,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 374,309 shares in the company, valued at $419,226.08. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,104 shares of company stock worth $220,064. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lexington Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2013, the company is focused on discovering and developing immuno-neurology therapies that target the innate immune system to treat a range of neurodegenerative disorders. Alector’s approach aims to harness the body’s natural defense mechanisms to clear pathological proteins and restore neuronal function in conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple product candidates in both preclinical and clinical stages, with lead programs AL001 and AL002 advancing in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease studies.

