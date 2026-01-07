Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.70 and last traded at GBX 88.45, with a volume of 17121629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.75.

Several analysts have commented on DWL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 77 price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77.33.

The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 78.46.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software. The company is also involved in the production of metal powders and powder metal parts for the automotive and industrial sectors, as well as the provision of hydrogen storage solutions.

