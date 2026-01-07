Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 191.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $325.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $211.43 and a fifty-two week high of $373.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.04). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.43%.The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

