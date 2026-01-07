Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 155,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 155,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

