SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 204,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: VOO’s cost advantage vs. SPY supports long-term inflows — it tracks the same S&P 500 index and delivers identical exposure with a materially lower expense ratio, which is attractive to fee-sensitive investors. VOO vs. SPY: Which Popular S&P 500 ETF Wins Out for Investors?
- Positive Sentiment: Decent jobs data helped the S&P 500 finish strong into year-end, a momentum tailwind for VOO given its 1:1 exposure to the index. Stock Market Live December 31: Decent Jobs Numbers Help S&P 500 (VOO) Gain on New Year’s Eve
- Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 index performance (roughly +20% led by tech/AI) and analyst optimism for 2026 could keep demand for broad S&P exposure high. Top 5 stocks to watch in the S&P 500 Index, VOO, and SPY ETFs in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis recommends holding S&P 500 exposure as a “forward-compatible” position for broad AI-driven market shifts, but flags high P/E, AI concentration and a low historical dividend yield — a mixed view that supports passive index ownership while noting valuation risk. VOO: Stay Forward-Compatible With The S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s notes Fed division and macro variables as key 2026 drivers for the S&P 500 — policy uncertainty could increase volatility but isn’t a VOO-specific risk beyond index sensitivity to rates and growth. How a Divided Fed Could Define the S&P 500 in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market commentary flagged pressure on tech and AI names, and VOO was noted down in early action — concentrated weakness in large-cap tech can disproportionately drag VOO given the index’s market-cap weighting. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/31/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Market-wide sentiment faded into year-end (futures down, S&P logged multiple-session declines and the Fear & Greed index softened), which increases downside risk for broad ETFs like VOO in the near term. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Down As Santa Rally Hopes Fade
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
