SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 204,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $636.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

