iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. 4,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.
iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 2023 Maturity Corporate index. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing after March 31, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. IBDD was launched on Jul 9, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
