Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.6850. 98,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,033,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 52,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $459,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 550,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,999.74. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 270.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

