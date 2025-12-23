Ironveld (LON:IRON) Trading Down 19.2% – What’s Next?

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04. Approximately 442,186,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 70,630,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.

Ironveld Stock Down 19.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05.

About Ironveld

(Get Free Report)

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironveld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironveld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.