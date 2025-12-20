BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 31st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 77,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,589. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by the State of New York and its political subdivisions, offering investors targeted exposure to the public finance activities of one of the nation’s largest municipal bond markets.

The fund’s portfolio is concentrated in high-quality, tax-exempt obligations such as general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by state and local government revenues.

