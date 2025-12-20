Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Trading Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 193,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 174,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Goldquest Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$514.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

In other Goldquest Mining news, insider Luis Santana sold 92,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total transaction of C$117,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,812,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,301,927.07. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Florian Siegfried sold 171,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total value of C$214,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,000,000. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,671 over the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goldquest Mining

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

