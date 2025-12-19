Rally (RLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.45 Thousand

Rally (RLY) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Rally has a market capitalization of $325.28 thousand and approximately $17.45 thousand worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rally has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,878.21 or 1.00003178 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,717,998,789 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

