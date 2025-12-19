Elastos Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $27.58 Million (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00001355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elastos has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $27.58 million and $743.91 thousand worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 26,169,283 coins and its circulating supply is 23,039,033 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.net. The official message board for Elastos is blog.elastos.net.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

