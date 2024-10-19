The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.81 and traded as low as $15.07. The InterGroup shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 1,089 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The InterGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.31.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

