StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

About NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.