StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
