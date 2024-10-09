Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

