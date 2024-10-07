Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $6,837,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 715,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 117,061 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.