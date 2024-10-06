LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.31. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

