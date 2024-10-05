RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Get RPM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RPM opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after buying an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.