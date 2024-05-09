KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

NYSE:KKR traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.22. 4,481,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

