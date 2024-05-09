Nervos Network Trading Up 11.5% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $763.35 million and approximately $38.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,917.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.43 or 0.00721000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00132523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00065422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00102496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,807,226,135 coins and its circulating supply is 44,123,106,128 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.