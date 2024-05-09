Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 88,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,773,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.56. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

