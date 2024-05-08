Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $38.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
