Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,562. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

