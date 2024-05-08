Uniswap Price Reaches $7.45 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00011911 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $103.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00130645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009475 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001568 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.35159142 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1006 active market(s) with $102,282,842.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

