Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.15

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 8715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,857,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,091,000 after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 78,552 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54,349 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

