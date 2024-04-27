Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,635 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,457.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 257,208 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,811.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 219,264 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 386,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 168,057 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,349,000.

ICLN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 2,377,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

