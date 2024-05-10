Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $17.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Bilibili by 5.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

