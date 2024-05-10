DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.44

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $137.43 million and approximately $2.44 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00131993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

