Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Bandwidth stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $565.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,556 shares of company stock valued at $239,567. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

