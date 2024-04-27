Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $28.27 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. TreeHouse Foods comprises 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $55.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

