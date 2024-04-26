Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.31.

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.89. The company had a trading volume of 139,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a one year low of $264.88 and a one year high of $501.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $8,067,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,795,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lennox International by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

